749,800 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 749,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of TCACU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

