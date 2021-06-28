751,200 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.47% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

