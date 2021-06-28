809 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $406.30. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $409.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,590 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

