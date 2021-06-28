888 (LON:888) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

888 has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

