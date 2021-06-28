$936.85 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce $936.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.20 million and the highest is $964.50 million. Meritor reported sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.