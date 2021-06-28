95,000 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.50 on Monday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

