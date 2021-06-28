96,000 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.28% of CONSOL Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX opened at $17.84 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $614.39 million, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 2.75.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.