9,951 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IACA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth about $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth about $6,339,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

NYSE:IACA opened at $10.23 on Monday. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.