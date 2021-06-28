99,963 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.32 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.