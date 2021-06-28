AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of ABCL opened at $20.74 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

