ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 2nd

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

ABM Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

