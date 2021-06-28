Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 71.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SVC opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.