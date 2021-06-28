Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Graham worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHM opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

