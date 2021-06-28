Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

