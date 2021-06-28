Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $247.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

