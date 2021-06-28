Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA opened at $28.19 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.