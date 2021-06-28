Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 55.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 209,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $3,269,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $24.74 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.11.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.