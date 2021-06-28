Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $340.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

