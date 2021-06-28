Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

AMIGY remained flat at $$46.78 on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

