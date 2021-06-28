Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS opened at $112.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

