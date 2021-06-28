Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

