AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.33.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 4,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,906. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,616 shares of company stock worth $14,876,540. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

