Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

