Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.