AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Jun 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jun 21 dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.