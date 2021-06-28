AI Doctor Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $151,899.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

