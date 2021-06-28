Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 187,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKUS shares. Bank of America cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $490.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 8.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,729 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Akouos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Akouos by 2,558.3% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 383,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akouos by 46.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

