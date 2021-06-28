Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,614 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total transaction of $397,563.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,612,666.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.50. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $165.98.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
Alamo Group Company Profile
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.