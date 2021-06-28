Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,614 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total transaction of $397,563.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,612,666.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $152.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.50. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after buying an additional 287,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.