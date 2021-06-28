Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 93,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,641. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

