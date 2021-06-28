Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE:AIN opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

