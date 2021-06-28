Aleph.im Price Reaches $0.16 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $478,780.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00655464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

