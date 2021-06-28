Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

VZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $233.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

