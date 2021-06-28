Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Alliant Energy comprises 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.40. 4,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,922. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

