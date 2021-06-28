Alethea Capital Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,185,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 225.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BLW remained flat at $$17.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,207. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.