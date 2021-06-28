Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $63,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $184.67 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

