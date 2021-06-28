Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $184.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

