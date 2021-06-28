Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 222.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.88. The company has a market cap of $971.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

