Algert Global LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,845 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 4,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $413.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. On average, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

