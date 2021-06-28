Algert Global LLC Sells 209 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $16.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,368.42. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,299.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,385.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

