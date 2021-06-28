Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

