Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $105,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

