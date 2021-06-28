All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Hits $28.12 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and $11.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00662579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038913 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

