Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

