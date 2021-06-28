Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

