Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA opened at $41.51 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

