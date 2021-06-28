Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,441 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $120.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

