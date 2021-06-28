Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

STBA stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.