Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 24,944 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPF opened at $26.52 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

