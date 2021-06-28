Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,740 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety stock opened at $164.63 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

