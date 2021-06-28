Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 4,975.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

