Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BCEI traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.92. 4,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,477. The stock has a market cap of $977.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

